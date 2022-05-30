STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Senior citizens' seats go missing on Lalbagh Express from Bengaluru to Chennai

While Sunny’s family was allotted seats 104 to 107 in D4 coach, the coach had seats only till 102, the passenger explained in a tweet. 

Published: 30th May 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

A total of 82 train services will resume operations and these services will spread over the entire network of the South Central Railways. 

Representational Image (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : A train passenger, who recently travelled with his family, including two aged parents, by Lalbagh Express from Bengaluru to Chennai, was shocked to find that their confirmed seats were non-existent. While Sunny’s family was allotted seats 104 to 107 in D4 coach, the coach had seats only till 102, the passenger explained in a tweet. 

The journey was on May 26 morning. Sunny charged the Railways of being negligent on Twitter. "After the TT came, got to know my seat numbers changed to D8, had great difficulty to take my aged mom and dad to D8. @RailMinInida," he said.

A respondent, Hitesh Kumar, expressed his anguish at Railways for mistreating. Asked about the incident, DRM, Bengaluru Division, Shyam Singh told The New Indian Express, "On the date of journey, a 102-seat coach was provided instead of 108 seats, due to operational reasons. To accommodate passengers who had already booked their tickets, alternate accommodation was given in D8."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Arvind Kejriwal during a rally at Kurukshetra in Haryana on Sunday | pti
Kejriwal dares BJP to fight polls in Haryana with Khattar as CM face
Image used for representational purpose only.
India has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world: PM Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal in BJP first list of 16 candidates for Rajya Sabha poll
Guv Dhankhar mounts attack on Mamata govt over chancellor bill

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • bmniac
    seriously this is a waste of space
    7 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp