Senior citizens' seats go missing on Lalbagh Express from Bengaluru to Chennai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : A train passenger, who recently travelled with his family, including two aged parents, by Lalbagh Express from Bengaluru to Chennai, was shocked to find that their confirmed seats were non-existent. While Sunny’s family was allotted seats 104 to 107 in D4 coach, the coach had seats only till 102, the passenger explained in a tweet.

The journey was on May 26 morning. Sunny charged the Railways of being negligent on Twitter. "After the TT came, got to know my seat numbers changed to D8, had great difficulty to take my aged mom and dad to D8. @RailMinInida," he said.

A respondent, Hitesh Kumar, expressed his anguish at Railways for mistreating. Asked about the incident, DRM, Bengaluru Division, Shyam Singh told The New Indian Express, "On the date of journey, a 102-seat coach was provided instead of 108 seats, due to operational reasons. To accommodate passengers who had already booked their tickets, alternate accommodation was given in D8."