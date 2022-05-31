STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MEMU train to Bengaluru suffers engine failure

Train no. 06256, which departed from Mysuru at 6.10 am, was supposed to reach KSR Bengaluru at 9.15 am after crossing Kengeri around 8.15 am.

Bengaluru suburban trains

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) train from Mysuru to Bengaluru suffered an engine failure around 8 am on Monday when travelling near Kengeri, creating delays for a few trains along the route. A relief loco had to be brought to the spot and the engine changed after which the train departed later. 

Train no. 06256, which departed from Mysuru at 6.10 am, was supposed to reach KSR Bengaluru at 9.15 am after crossing Kengeri around 8.15 am. “The MEMU could not move for an hour near Kengeri itself,” said a railway source. As a consequence, four trains, two in each direction were delayed, the source added. 
Railway officials tried to play down the incident.

Divisional Railway Manager Shyam Singh said, “There was some technical issue in a MEMU train. Two trains got delayed.” However, neither the DRM nor the Public Relations team could give details on the train whose engine suffered a failure nor the trains delayed as a consequence.  

