Jazeera Airways to link Kuwait to Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kuwaiti low-cost airline — Jazeera Airways — will launch its operations in Bengaluru on Thursday.

It will operate two flights to the city twice a week — on Thursdays and Saturdays — from Kuwait. The launch is part of the airline’s expansion in India.

Jazeera Airways is now flying to all destinations specified under the bilateral between the two countries. It started operations in the country with Hyderabad in 2017 and is currently serving eight destinations. It has 30 direct services to Kuwait and beyond from India.

BENGALURU: Kuwaiti low-cost airline — Jazeera Airways — will launch its operations in Bengaluru on Thursday. It will operate two flights to the city twice a week — on Thursdays and Saturdays — from Kuwait. The launch is part of the airline’s expansion in India. Jazeera Airways is now flying to all destinations specified under the bilateral between the two countries. It started operations in the country with Hyderabad in 2017 and is currently serving eight destinations. It has 30 direct services to Kuwait and beyond from India.