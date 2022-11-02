Home Cities Bengaluru

Jazeera Airways to link Kuwait to Bengaluru

Jazeera Airways is now flying to all destinations specified under the bilateral between the two countries.

Published: 02nd November 2022 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2022 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

Jazeera Airways

Jazeera Airways

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kuwaiti low-cost airline — Jazeera Airways — will launch its operations in Bengaluru on Thursday.

It will operate two flights to the city twice a week — on Thursdays and Saturdays — from Kuwait. The launch is part of the airline’s expansion in India.

Jazeera Airways is now flying to all destinations specified under the bilateral between the two countries. It started operations in the country with Hyderabad in 2017 and is currently serving eight destinations. It has 30 direct services to Kuwait and beyond from India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jazeera Airways Bengaluru Kuwait
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin Pilot suggests Congress will take action against Rajasthan MLAs who rebelled recently
For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)
Minor girl gets raped and murdered in Koralli village of Karnataka
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC bars 'Kodathi Vilakku' at Guruvayur Temple by Thrissur Judicial District Court officers
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)
BJP targeting Punjab farmers for stubble burning because of their protests: Delhi minister Gopal Rai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp