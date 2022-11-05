Soon, Speed Post parcels to be collected from your doorstep in Bengaluru

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Letters or parcels to be sent through Speed Post to any part of the country from anywhere in the city could soon be picked up from your doorsteps, thanks to a tie-up with a private courier company. After the successful completion of a pilot in Indira Nagar, India Post will soon extend the service to other parts of the city.

The Karnataka Postal department is partnering with the courier service network, Coreyo, for the service and one can book the pickup through its website. An app will also be created in the future. Assistant Postmaster General, Business Development, V Tara told The New Indian Express that the pilot was taken up in Indira Nagar two months ago following directions from the Postal Directorate.

“It got a good response and we will now extend it to all other post offices in the city soon” she said.

Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle, Rajendra S Kumar confirmed the development.

Co-founder and Director of Coreyo, Vince N Jose, said, “We will utilise the services of Dunzo for the pickup. There is a post office within 2-3 km of every house in the city. A parcel or a document will be picked up from the doorstep, scanned and instant acknowledgement is given. The person who picks it up will register it at the local post office. The charges will be around Rs 25 for 2 km and Rs 30 for 3 km. In Indiranagar, 27 bookings were made and parcels were dispatched across India. We will do it across Bengaluru within a week or two.”

Coreyo is launching the service simultaneously in New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai next, he said. “As of now, only domestic consignments are collected and future plans include booking international Speed Post orders,” he said.

Asked about the possibility of illegal substances being booked, he said the postal department carries out random checks of items booked and it will take care of that aspect. Once launched, users can log in to www.coreyo.com to avail of the service.

