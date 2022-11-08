Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka HC grants four weeks to fix app-based auto rates

On October 14, 2022, the court passed an interim order, permitted autorickshaw aggregators to offer their services by collecting 10 per cent additional charge over and above the fare fixed.

Published: 08th November 2022

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday granted four weeks to the state government to arrive at an amicable solution regarding fixing of rates charged by the autorickshaw aggregators.  After hearing the petition filed by autorickshaw aggregators --ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd, Uber India Systems Pvt Ltd and Roppen Transportation Services, Justice CM Poonacha told the state government to arrive at a solution with Ola, Uber and Rapido, while extending the interim order till the next hearing.

On October 14, 2022, the court passed an interim order, permitted autorickshaw aggregators to offer their services by collecting 10 per cent additional charge over and above the fare fixed by the state government and GST applicable while granting 15 days’ time to the state government to finalise the tariff as per the Motor Vehicles Aggregator Guidelines 2020.

