Top cop MA Saleem’s mission: Snarl-free Bengaluru roads

Saleem told TNIE that his priority was to ease congestion on roads. “I need to study the problems related to traffic in the city.

Published: 16th November 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Joint Commissioner (Traffic) Ravikanthe Gowda greets ADGP MA Saleem who takes charge as Special Commissioner (Traffic) on Tuesday | Express

By Chetan MG
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior IPS officer, Additional Director General of Police MA Saleem, who took charge as Special Commissioner (Traffic) of Bengaluru city, said decongesting city roads was his top priority.
Saleem, who was ADGP Administration, and was transferred to the upgraded post of Special Commissioner (Traffic) on Monday, took charge from Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) BR Ravikanthe Gowda on Tuesday. He held marathon meetings with senior officers of Bengaluru Traffic Police.

Saleem told TNIE that his priority was to ease congestion on roads. “I need to study the problems related to traffic in the city. Only after that, I will be able to address them. However, the traffic situation has changed a lot over the past few years and vehicle population has increased manifold, but the BTP has been successful in addressing several issues.”

He said a lot of change can be seen in the coming days as the government is improving the public transport system, such as the commuter rail project. Saleem said technology will be used to improve traffic, and automated enforcement will continue. “There is no need to stop vehicles to check for documents. Enforcement will be done by leveraging technology,” he added.

