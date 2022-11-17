Ejipura EWS quarters residents move Karnataka HC, demand flats

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An undertaking given before the Karnataka High Court by Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike and Maverick Holdings Private Limited a decade ago, on developing a housing complex for the original allottees of Economically Weaker Section quarters in Ejipura, Koramangala, has not been fulfilled. Temporary sheds were to be provided till the completion of apartments, but even those are not livable, the allottees said, moving the High Court.

Explaining their sufferings due to an inordinate delay in fulfilling the undertaking, the parties also failed to comply with terms of the agreement between BBMP and Maverick Holdings Private Limited. Hearing the petition on Wednesday, a division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi observed that their grievance requires consideration by court, and issued notice to the secretary, department of urban development, BBMP commissioner, director of Maverick Holdings Private Limited and Bangalore Development Authority.

The court had passed an order in August 2012, after BBMP undertook to make available five acres of land in Iglur on Hosur Road, for rehabilitation of 1,512 original allottees. BBMP promised to hand over possession of the site within 15 days to Maverick, which was to start constructing temporary transit sheds and other infrastructure for their temporary rehabilitation within four weeks.

Referring to the undertaking, counsel for the petitioner submitted that temporary sheds were constructed in a distant place, so some of the allottees were unable to occupy them. Those who occupied the sheds found that they lack basic facilities.

Counsel also submitted that Maverick was to construct apartments within 24 months from the date of issue of the commencement certificate, as per terms agreed, but did not complete construction. He submitted that to date, neither is the commencement certificate issued nor are the apartments been fully constructed.

It was also submitted that after Maverick failed to comply, BBMP should have come forward to complete construction and hand over apartments to the allottees within a reasonable time, but it failed to take any steps.

