Multi-modal integration key to fix urban transport issues: BMRCL MD

The focus then shifts to other modes of transport. In Bengaluru, we have BMTC, personal vehicles, two-wheelers and autos.

Published: 19th November 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of BMRCL. (File Photo)

By Hrithik Kiran Bagade
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Metro is looking to emerge as an end-to-end solutions provider, which apart from being an efficient mass rapid transit system, is keen to adopt multi-modal integration, offering a seamless service to people.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director Anjum Parwez said, “At present, we are operating 56 km, but by June 2025, we will have a network of 175 km. By 2031, it is expected to touch 314 km. But one question remains, is the Metro a solution on its own and can it create the needed solution for the future of mobility.

The answer is ‘no’, since the Metro is a linear project and operates in an area with wider roads and more space. The focus then shifts to other modes of transport. In Bengaluru, we have BMTC, personal vehicles, two-wheelers and autos. The challenge is to find ways of integrating all these modes and providing a seamless experience to people.”

Speaking on ‘Future of Mobility’ at the 25th edition fo the Bengaluru Tech Ssummit 2022, Parwez said, “One of the challenges is to increase the utilisation of public transport in Bengaluru. That’s where we need multi-modal integration. We have to start from the workability of the city, use of non-motorised vehicles, how we can promote car-sharing so that people can easily reach their nodal point, and if last-mile connectivity is available or not. The other is ascertaining the time a person spends getting onto public transport. In the Metro, especially during peak hours, it takes at least 15 minutes in the queue. We introduced smart cards. Fifteen days ago, we introduced QR code app-based ticketing.”

He said, “We are now looking at linking different modes. A big problem today is the transfer penalty. If a person comes by bus and then takes the Metro, he will have to pay for both. If we can combine the tickets, then we can do away with this penalty.”

Parwez added, “It is to be seen if the Metro can double up as a shopping zone and office space. My idea is to make the Metro an end-to-end solution. The need is to build confidence about public transport among the public.”

