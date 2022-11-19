Home Cities Bengaluru

Namma Metro Phase-3 gets CM nod, ball in Centre’s court now

The Phase-3 project runs to a length of 44.65 km and covers two corridors, one along West of Outer Ring Road West and the other is via Magadi Road.

Published: 19th November 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

metro, bengaluru metro, namma metro, banglore metro
By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday gave his approval for Bengaluru Metro’s Phase-3 project being built at a cost of Rs 16,328 crore. The project now awaits the Centre’s nod.

Rakesh Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, told TNIE, “The CM has approved Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited’s (BMRCL) Phase-3 project today (Friday). The Urban Development Department will be sending it to the Centre for its approval, on Saturday. The project received an in-principle approval from the Finance Department a few weeks ago.”

The Phase-3 project runs to a length of 44.65 km and covers two corridors, one along West of Outer Ring Road West and the other is via Magadi Road. The state and Central governments will bear 20% of the cost each, while the remaining 60% will be mobilised through external assistance. The estimated cost has been fixed bearing in mind cost escalation for the next five years, said an official release. 

Metro integrated structures to be built at Rs 507.29 crore

Corridor-1 will cover 32.15 km from J P Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura along the ORR touching 22 stations, while Corridor-2 will run from Hosahalli to Kadabagere (via Magadi Road) for 12.5 km and cover nine stations, it said. The total required area will be 110 acres, of which 85% will be government land and the rest private.

The following stations dot Corridor-1: JP Nagar 4th Phase, JP Nagar 5th Phase, JP Nagar, Kadirenahalli, Kamakya Junction, Hosakerehalli, Dwaraka Nagar, Mysore Road, Nagarbhavi Circle, Vinayaka Layout, Papireddypalya, BDA Complex Nagarbhavi, Sumanahalli Cross, Chowdeshwari Nagar, Freedom Fighter’s Colony, Kanteerava Nagar, Peenya, Muthyala Nagar, BEL Circle, Nagashetty halli, Hebbal railway station and Kempapura. At nine stations, it will integrate with Metro, Suburban Rail or BMTC to ensure seamless connectivity for commuters. Corridor-2 will have Hosahalli, KHB Colony, Kamakshipalya, Sumanahalli Cross, Sunkadakatte, Herohalli, Byadarahalli, Kamath Layout, Kadabagere. It will integrate with Metro at the two stations of Hoshahalli and Sumanahalli Cross. A common depot has been planned at Sundanakatte for both corridors.

The project will also integrate with road infrastructure proposed by BBMP at the flyover on Kanakapura Road Junction on ORR (near JP Nagar Metro station) for 1.36 km and the flyover at Kamakya-Ittamediu-Hosakarahalli junctions for a length of 1.56 km, the document said.

Funding plan
Integrated structures will be built by BMRCL at a cost of Rs 507.29 crore with cost-sharing between BMRCL and BBMP in the ratio of 75:25. The funding pattern for Rs 16,328 crore under the Special Purpose Vehicle will be Rs 2,526 crore each by the Centre and Karnataka, which covers 16.13% equity share by each and 3.87% for Subordinate Debt (SD) for Central taxes by each.

The senior debt in the form of external assistance through bilateral and multilateral agencies or commercial loans comes to Rs 7,577 crore. The innovative financing comes to Rs 150 crore, SD for land and Renovation and Refurbishment (R&R) is Rs 2,019 crore and SD for state taxes is Rs 855 crore. Interest during construction to be borne by GoK comes to Rs 275 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Namma Metro Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp