Alert loco pilot saves woman lying on tracks

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An alert Loco Pilot (LP) of Bengaluru Railway Division saved a 24-year-old woman who lay down on the tracks at the loop line at Baiyappanahalli Station in the face of an approaching train. LP Khalid Ahmed applied emergency brakes as soon as he spotted her.

An official release said the incident took place at 9.20am on October 1. Ahmed was steering the Bengaluru-Kolar DEMU Special (Train no. 06387) when his quick action saved her from being run over. “He tried to pacify the woman but she was crying and was keen on ending her life. She started walking again in the middle of the tracks,” the release said.

The LP then called up Baiyappanahalli cabin station master over a walkie-talkie. Station Master SK Biswas and pointsman Anil Kumar reached the spot and took her to the railway station, the release said.

The woman was handed over to the Railway Protection Force, where she was counselled and reunited with her family after completing the legal formalities, the release added.

