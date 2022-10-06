Home Cities Bengaluru

Namma Metro underpass to come up near Challaghatta depot

The underpass will be a three-lane, unidirectional carriageway.

Published: 06th October 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

metro, bengaluru metro, namma metro, banglore metro
By S. Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) depositing Rs 65.08 crore to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for an underpass along Mysore Road in West Bengaluru, the funds will be handed over to National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to begin the work. The underpass figures in the NHAI’s corridor.

A top BMRCL official said that the underpass will come up on NH-275 at Challaghatta on Mysuru-Bengaluru Express Highway and will be integrated with the Major Arterial Road (MAR) of the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL).

The underpass will be a three-lane, unidirectional carriageway. “It will run to a total width of 11.5 metres. NHAI is likely to begin the work in November,” he said. A top BDA official said that BMRCL was yet to pay the body nearly Rs 35 crore for the land it had acquired sometime ago between the railway line here and Mysuru Road. “In addition to that, we have paid another Rs 30 crore. Since, it passes along the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway that NHAI is constructing. We have asked them to deposit the total amount to NHAI,” he said.

Specifying the need for this underpass, the official said that the depot will come up between the Mysore Road and the railway line. However, work is yet to begin. The MAR will continue as an underpass below Chellagatta Depot and merge with Mysore Road. “The MAR will be built perpendicular to the Mysore Road with which it will emerge out. When it joins Mysore Road, the left turn towards Bengaluru will be free. Bengaluru towards NPKL  will be a right turn, while NPKL to Mysore Road will also be a right turn. They will made so to be synchronised,” he said. “With the major industrials areas, including Kumbalgod and Hejjala, the underpass will help in easing traffic,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Namma Metro BMRCL
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp