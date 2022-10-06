Namma Metro underpass to come up near Challaghatta depot

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) depositing Rs 65.08 crore to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for an underpass along Mysore Road in West Bengaluru, the funds will be handed over to National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to begin the work. The underpass figures in the NHAI’s corridor.

A top BMRCL official said that the underpass will come up on NH-275 at Challaghatta on Mysuru-Bengaluru Express Highway and will be integrated with the Major Arterial Road (MAR) of the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL).

The underpass will be a three-lane, unidirectional carriageway. “It will run to a total width of 11.5 metres. NHAI is likely to begin the work in November,” he said. A top BDA official said that BMRCL was yet to pay the body nearly Rs 35 crore for the land it had acquired sometime ago between the railway line here and Mysuru Road. “In addition to that, we have paid another Rs 30 crore. Since, it passes along the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway that NHAI is constructing. We have asked them to deposit the total amount to NHAI,” he said.

Specifying the need for this underpass, the official said that the depot will come up between the Mysore Road and the railway line. However, work is yet to begin. The MAR will continue as an underpass below Chellagatta Depot and merge with Mysore Road. “The MAR will be built perpendicular to the Mysore Road with which it will emerge out. When it joins Mysore Road, the left turn towards Bengaluru will be free. Bengaluru towards NPKL will be a right turn, while NPKL to Mysore Road will also be a right turn. They will made so to be synchronised,” he said. “With the major industrials areas, including Kumbalgod and Hejjala, the underpass will help in easing traffic,” he added.

