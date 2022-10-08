Home Cities Bengaluru

Govt mulls computer emergency response team

Protecting our IT assets assets is paramount  and the upcoming generation need to be cyber sensitive from the student level itself.

Published: 08th October 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

hacking, snooping, cyber crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT/BT Minister Ashwath Narayan said on Friday that the state government is planning on setting up a Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) to help in responding to cyber incidents in the state.Speaking at the inauguration of OCAMP22 - National Cyber Security Awareness Month, he said that Karnataka is aiming to prepare a holistic Cyber Security Policy.

He also said that the state is oriented towards scaling up programmes to held students pursue a career in cybersecurity, with programmes conducted in partnership with RazorPay, JP Morgan and Dell, among others.

“In the post-Covid situation, challenges to cyber security are on the rise. Protecting our IT assets assets is paramount  and the upcoming generation need to be cyber sensitive from the student level itself. Several courses related to cyber security have been included as part of the curriculum in polytechnic, diploma and engineering,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3 
Gujarat State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. (Photo | Twitter)
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi pats cops for public flogging
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Gas prices hiked 40 per cent; CNG, PNG to cost more
Charred remains of a bus after it hit a truck and caught fire on Aurangabad Road in Nashik district. (Photo | PTI)
11 dead, 38 injured after bus catches fire in Maharashtra's Nashik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp