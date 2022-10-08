Govt mulls computer emergency response team

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT/BT Minister Ashwath Narayan said on Friday that the state government is planning on setting up a Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) to help in responding to cyber incidents in the state.Speaking at the inauguration of OCAMP22 - National Cyber Security Awareness Month, he said that Karnataka is aiming to prepare a holistic Cyber Security Policy.

He also said that the state is oriented towards scaling up programmes to held students pursue a career in cybersecurity, with programmes conducted in partnership with RazorPay, JP Morgan and Dell, among others.

“In the post-Covid situation, challenges to cyber security are on the rise. Protecting our IT assets assets is paramount and the upcoming generation need to be cyber sensitive from the student level itself. Several courses related to cyber security have been included as part of the curriculum in polytechnic, diploma and engineering,” he said.

