Home Cities Bengaluru

Our auto fares are fair, Rapido rubbishes transport dept charges

RTO order suspends services by companies for charging steep rates, terms it illegal

Published: 08th October 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

An image of a Rapido bike taxi driver used for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

An image of a Rapido bike taxi driver used for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ride-hailing companies who run autorickshaw services have rubbished allegations that they are overcharging customers, in response to the Karnataka Transport Department order suspending their services. The department issued an order to companies like Ola, Uber and Rapido, labelling their autorickshaw services illegal, and stating that they are charging exorbitant fares. It stated that the companies had violated the On-Demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rules, 2016, which the department said only allowed companies to run cabs and not autorickshaws. The department ordered the companies to immediately cease operations of their autorickshaw services, and have given them three days’ time to respond to the notice and also submit a compliance report.

However, a Rapido spokesperson rubbished the allegations, stating that none of its operations in Bengaluru are illegal. “The allegations being made regarding extra money charged by Rapido on auto taxi fares are completely false. All our fares are determined in accordance with the fares decided upon by the state government, and Rapido is not charging any extra money over those fares. Rapido will continue operating in Bengaluru under the ambit of the law,” they said.

The firm pointed out that the allegations were inhumane, as stoppage of the services would negatively affect both their customer base and workers. “Any false allegations levied on our auto taxi services in Bengaluru are not only irrational but also inhumane, as they jeopardize the convenient daily commute of thousands of citizens, and risk the livelihoods of our captains, who rely on us for their daily income,” it stated.Meanwhile, an Ola representative told TNIE the company did not want to respond to the allegations. Despite multiple attempts, Uber could not be reached for comment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rapido
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3 
Gujarat State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. (Photo | Twitter)
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi pats cops for public flogging
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Gas prices hiked 40 per cent; CNG, PNG to cost more
Charred remains of a bus after it hit a truck and caught fire on Aurangabad Road in Nashik district. (Photo | PTI)
11 dead, 38 injured after bus catches fire in Maharashtra's Nashik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp