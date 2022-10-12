Bangalore University students end stir after netas assure of solution

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore University students, who had launched a protest at the Jnanabharathi campus after a first-year MSc student of Mathematics Shilpa Shree R came under the wheels of a BMTC bus, was called off on Tuesday evening after ministers ST Somashekhar and V Sommanna met the students and assured them of a solution. Shipa was trying to alight the bus on Monday when the incident happened. The students staged a protest demanding that all vehicles be stopped inside the campus. The state government will take care of the victim’s treatment, and in case, she passes away, a member of her family will be given a government job. “The ministers met us, and assured that the matter will be discussed with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, after he returns from Raichur. The ministers have assured us of a solution. If the government fails, then, we will launch an indefinite protest,” said students.Meanwhile, Shilpa’s condition is stated to be critical. She was given over 30 units of blood, and has undergone multiple surgeries at a private hospital. Doctors stated that the first 48 hours are crucial.