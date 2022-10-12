Home Cities Bengaluru

IISc picks five alumni for distinguished awards

Published: 12th October 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, announced distinguished alumni awards felicitating five IISc scientists and engineers for their contributions to the society and the institution.
Prof Bharat Kumar Bhargava, professor of Computer Science at Purdue University, USA, Dr Krishnan Nandabalan, president and CEO of InveniAI LLC, IISc prof M Narasimha Murty, Col (retd) HS Shankar, Chairman and MD, Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru, Dr Krishna Mohan Vadrevu, Executive Director, Bharat Biotech International Ltd, IISc prof M Narasimha Murty, will be felicitated
 in December 2022.

Prof Bhargava has developed a system to assist visually-challenged people in navigating their environment and social interactions, using mobile phones and cloud computing. Dr Vadrevu contributed
to the development of a typhoid conjugate vaccine, a novel low-dose rotavirus vaccine, and Covaxin.

