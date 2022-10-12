Power cut back with Bescom work

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With a break from festivities, power cuts are back as a result of maintenance works. Bescom officials told TNIE that quarterly maintenance works are being undertaken, which was stalled during the festive season. During a break from festivities, maintenance works have resumed to ensure there are no power cuts. Officials claim that consumers are given prior information regarding power cuts through releases and schedules on social media, however, consumers said that there are unscheduled power cuts too. “Under Bescom limits, there are 250 sub-stations. Maintenance work of all of them cannot be taken up together, and are done in phases. However, overloading and other issues will lead to unscheduled power cuts,” a Bescom official said. “Every day, there is a festival or some occasion. Besides, everyone is attending office. The energy department should have been prepared to handle peak loads in the early quarter maintenance exercises. According to department records, there is no peak load in monsoon and winter season, and all maintenance works should have been completed earlier to ensure uninterrupted power supply,” said Medha L, a citizen.