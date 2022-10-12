Home Cities Bengaluru

Power cut back with Bescom work

During a break from festivities, maintenance works have resumed to ensure there are no power cuts.

Published: 12th October 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

As electricity is the prime driver of State’s development, the government has attached high priority on the uninterrupted power supply.

(Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With a break from festivities, power cuts are back as a result of maintenance works. Bescom officials told TNIE that quarterly maintenance works are being undertaken, which was stalled during the festive season. During a break from festivities, maintenance works have resumed to ensure there are no power cuts.

Officials claim that consumers are given prior information regarding power cuts through releases and schedules on social media, however, consumers said that there are unscheduled power cuts too. “Under Bescom limits, there are 250 sub-stations. Maintenance work of all of them cannot be taken up together, and are done in phases. However, overloading and other issues will lead to unscheduled power cuts,” a Bescom official said.

“Every day, there is a festival or some occasion. Besides, everyone is attending office. The energy department should have been prepared to handle peak loads in the early quarter maintenance exercises. According to department records, there is no peak load in monsoon and winter season, and all maintenance works should have been completed earlier to ensure uninterrupted power supply,” said Medha L, a citizen.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp