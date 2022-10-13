Home Cities Bengaluru

Cops search 14 places linked to Shushruti Souharda bank

These cases were transferred to the CCB for further investigation.

Published: 13th October 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

money fraud

Express Illustrations

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The sleuths of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) searched 14 places linked to the board of directors and staff of the scam-hit Shushruti Souharda Sahakara Bank Niyamita, on Wednesday. Several depositors of the bank had lodged complaints against its chairman and others in various police stations in the city, including Wilson Garden, Rajagopalanagar and Peenya, where the bank has its branches. The bank chairman Srinivas Murthy, his wife and one of the directors of the bank Dharini Devi and his daughter Mokshatara were arrested by the police.

These cases were transferred to the CCB for further investigation. As part of the probe, the CCB police searched 14 places including the bank’s head office in Wilson Garden, branch offices in Peenya, Chikkajala and Rajagopalanagar, residences of its chairman and directors. More than 50 police personnel including five ACPs and 14 inspectors took part in the search operation. It is learnt that the police have seized several documents related to deposits, loans, and payments of interest. Besides, the police seized Rs 20 lakh in cash, fixed deposit certificates for Rs 30 lakh, and documents of properties belonging to the chairman and others. The depositors had alleged that the bank had offered returns of 8-10 percent on their deposits but had failed to pay the same.

The staff had also allegedly threatened some depositors, who wanted their deposits to be returned following which the depositors filed police complaints. In April, the Reserve Bank of India imposed several curbs on the bank, which has around 15,000 depositors, including a withdrawal cap of Rs 5,000 per account due to a deteroriation in its financial position. Cooperation Minister ST Somashekhar had informed the Legislative Council that an audit exposed the misappropriation of Rs 110 crore in the bank.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp