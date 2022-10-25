Bengaluru: Biker dies after falling off E-City flyover

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a horrific accident, a 33-year-old biker was killed on the spot after he was thrown off his two-wheeler and fell down from a height of 56 ft from the Elevated Expressway on Hosur main road on Monday morning. The fatal accident happened near the skywalk at Electronics City Phase I at 11.30 am.

The victim has been identified as Kore Nagarjuna, a software engineer and a native of Andhra Pradesh. He was returning after visiting his relative in the city and was heading towards Electronics City from Silk Board. The victim, suspected to have been overspeeding, lost control of his bike and hit the side wall.

“The victim was riding alone. His relative has filed a complaint. The autopsy will ascertain if he was riding under the influence of alcohol. We suspect that he must have got confused near the three ramps and must have hit the side wall,” said the police.The Electronics City traffic police have registered a case.

