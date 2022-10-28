Bengaluru: Woman, paramour held for killing husband

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 21-year-old woman and her paramour have been arrested for killing the former’s husband. The accused are Shwetha, 21, and Suresh alias Mooli Soori, 25, a native of Penugonda in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. The deceased Chandrashekar, 39, a weaver, was found dead on the terrace of a building at Kondappa Layout in Yelahanka on October 21. According to the police, Shwetha did not want to marry Chandrashekar as he was 18 years older than her.

Shewtha and Suresh had murdered Chandrashekar by attacking him with a wooden log. She had also made Suresh stab the private parts of her husband using a kitchen knife. Chandrashekar, a native of Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh, was the younger brother of Saroja, mother of Shwetha. Due to immense pressure from her mother, Shwetha married Chandrashekar. After the wedding, Shwetha stayed back at Hindupur as she was pursuing her degree. She was in love with her senior Suresh even before her wedding. Lokesh, another relative of Shwetha was also stalking her.

He even kept forcing her to love him. She had even filed a complaint against Lokesh in Hindupur and had even beaten him with a footwear outside the police station. After she got married to Chandrashekar, Lokesh stayed away from her. After killing her husband, she blamed Lokesh. The police found out that Lokesh had no role in the murder as he was in Andhra Pradesh at the time of the killing. Suspecting her involvement, the police had seized her mobile phone and sent it to FSL to retrieve data. However, they put the SIM card in a basic mobile phone handset hoping to get some leads.

“Shwetha, after plotting her husband’s murder, had shared the house location to Suresh on WhatsApp. She even spoke to him on WhatsApp. After the murder, she had deleted all her WhatsApp chats. Suresh, who was on the run after the murder, was unaware of the developments. He was not able to make WhatsApp calls to her. When he directly called her, the police found out his involvement and took him to their custody from Penugonda,” said the police.

