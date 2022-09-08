Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru Metro’s tunnel boring machine `Varada’ set to hang its boots on Friday

Varada, procured from Herrenknecht in Germany had a rest period of over two months after completing one round and beginning the next.

Published: 08th September 2022 10:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 10:55 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Metro's TBM Varada to complete its second tunnel on Friday.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After spending a total of 517 days of drilling for the Bengaluru Metro, Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) `Varada’ is set to complete its innings on Friday. It is scheduled to complete its second tunnel running to 596 metres and attain breakthrough at the upcoming Langford Metro station. It will be dismantled and taken off duty and only eight TBMs will continue work on the 13.8-km Underground Corridor for the Nagawara-Kalena Agrahara Line.

The drilling of the second leg, parallel to the first leg and in the same direction from Rashtriya Military School (Vellara Junction) to Langford began on January 27, 2022. A top Metro official told TNIE, “After tunnelling 194 days, it is set to emerge at Langford station on Friday. Varada faced the hurdles of very hard rock and mixed face during its journey and emerged successful. It would be the first TBM to wind up its assigned work and leave the underground portion.”

Varada, procured from Herrenknecht in Germany had a rest period of over two months after completing one round and beginning the next. Afcons Infrastructure has been contracted with the job by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

Fortunately, since the work was completely underground inside a tunnel, the rains that lashed Bengaluru did not impact the work, the official added.

While Urja and Vindhya have completed two tunnels, they are tunnelling a third leg too. Varada has only been planned for two tunnels.

Asked about the future course of action, the official said, “The machine would be dismantled into parts. They would be lifted using a gantry overground and then transported by a trailer to the yard.”

All the other TBMs are presently in different stages of tunnelling across Reach-6.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
`Varada’ Tunnel Boring Machine Bengaluru Metro
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp