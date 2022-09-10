Heavy rain delays much-awaited Baiyappanahalli-Whitefield Metro line

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The non-completion of works at both the Whitefield and the Baiyappanahalli Metro depots owing to heavy rains pounding the city over the last three months could result in some delay in the launch of this new line. It has a deadline of December 2022. The trial runs slated for this month will also not happen.

Completion of the 15.25-km elevated Baiyappanahalli-Whitefield line (Purple Line extension) with 13 stations is being eagerly awaited by residents, including thousands of IT employees working along the corridor.

Speaking to TNIE, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd Managing Director Anjum Parwez said, “The trial runs slated to be held on the line will now happen in October instead of September as depots works could not be completed due to rains. We are doing our best to launch the line by the proposed deadline but there could be a slight delay, say 15 to 20 days.” “The trials runs by officials with the trolley will be done. But trial with the train will happen later,” he added.

“The side wall on the rear portion of the Baiyappanahalli depot is being raised to a much higher level. A ramp is also being built here. These are being done to facilitate entry of the train here. This unloading platform for the train has to be readied and trains cannot be brought here unless it is in place,” he said.

Explaining the reasons for stopping work, the MD said the soil needs to be dry to build solid structures. “The moisture content is presently very high due to the rains. And hence we have stopped work at these places. We are looking at starting them by Friday provided it does not rain.”

He said that many construction projects have taken a severe beating in the last three months due to erratic rains. “Construction on the airport line and Outer Ring Road lines have been impacted. Work on Jyotipuram and KR Puram stations and the yards (Hennur and Doddajala) of contractors too have been affected,” the MD added.

