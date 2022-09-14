Home Cities Bengaluru

CET: KEA appeals against Karnataka HC order on repeaters

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has appealed against the recent Karnataka High Court order on repeaters.

Published: 14th September 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has appealed against the recent Karnataka High Court order on repeaters. The court had pronounced that the entire CET evaluation should be redone after considering 50 per cent of pre-university certificate (PUC) score and 50 per cent of CET score for repeaters.

KEA Executive Director Ramya S told TNIE that the authority challenged the verdict in the high court on Monday. “KEA will take steps to ensure that students are not left behind academically. The verification process is expected to be completed by September 21. The All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has given time till October 25 for counselling and students have one more month,” she said.

But students are worried. One of them said, “It has become stressful for us. We don’t know which college will accept us. We cannot go out of the state to study. We are waiting for KEA and Comed-K counselling processes to start.”

A few freshers too raised concerns over ranks not being allotted yet. They said that though the results have been announced, the ranks are yet to be allotted. One student said some of her NRI friends have also not been given ranks.

Ramya said KEA is following the Supreme Court order on not including OCI (Overseas Citizenship of India) students, adding that KCET is only for residents of Karnataka.  Some students complained that KEA is not extending any assistance and their mails and repeated phone calls to the authority have not been answered. A student said, “I have made calls and written emails as well, but got no response.”

KEA said all relevant information has been provided on its website. Ramya said it is not physically possible for the KEA call centre to answer every call and that most of the emails received this year have been answered.

