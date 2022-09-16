Home Cities Bengaluru

Rail fracture disrupts Namma Metro operations

Anjum Parwez, Managing Director, BMRCL said, “From 6.30 am and up to 12 noon, trains were run every 25 minutes only.

Published: 16th September 2022 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Workers carry out repair works along the tracks between Mysuru Road and Kengeri Metro Stations on Thursday | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A rail fracture on one of the tracks running between Kengeri Bus Terminal and Kengeri on Metro’s Purple Line early on Thursday ensured major delays in journey for hundreds of commuters on the stretch between Mysore Road and Kengeri.

The stretch is relatively a new line with commercial operations launched on the 7.5-km line Mysore Road and Kengeri (extended Purple Line) only on August 30, 2021. A S Shankar, Executive Director, Operations and Maintenance, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) told TNIE, “One of our drivers noticed something unusual on the tracks near Kengeri around 6.30 am and reported it to us. It was a crack he had detected on one track. Due to safety reasons, we decided to stop running of trains on one track and trains were run only on our second track every 25 to 30 minutes.”

Anjum Parwez, Managing Director, BMRCL said, “From 6.30 am and up to 12 noon, trains were run every 25 minutes only. Due to the single track for trains coming in both directions, there was a delayed run. There was no operation of trains in the regular 5 minute or 10 minute frequency that we usually do. Public were inconvenienced and had to wait longer for their trains,” he said.

BMRCL restored the track temporarily and resumed operations on both tracks by noon. “The permanent restoration will take place tonight (Thursday) or tomorrow (Friday) night. We did not want to affect operations and so we made a temporary restoration. At no point of time were train operations completely suspended,” he stressed.

“Since the problem was between Kengeri Bus Terminal and Kengeri, we ran trains even up to Jnanabharathi (two stop before Kengeri Bus Terminal) and brought them back,” the MD said.Chief Public Relations Officer, BMRCL, B L Yashvanth Chavan said, “The tracks were restored using temporary plates. It is a rail fracture and is a rare occurrence. We are investigating into the reasons behind it,” Chavan added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Namma Metro
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC refuses to entertain PIL for common dress code in educational institutes
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia looks on during a press conference, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Kejriwal alleges CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone as searches ongoing at 40 locations
Debris lie on the ground after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy overnight rains, in Lucknow (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains in UP: Nine killed as wall of Army enclave collapses in Lucknow
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)
Congress dissenters cry foul amid ploy to rig polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp