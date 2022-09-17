BBMP to submit report on SWDs, potholes to court on Monday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday gave an undertaking before the Karnataka High Court that it will submit on Monday the consolidated report on work undertaken to fill up potholes and removal of encroachments on stormwater drains. BBMP counsel V Srinidhi also informed the court that he will produce the CAG report on stormwater drains on Monday.

