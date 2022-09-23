Home Cities Bengaluru

Sumanahalli bridge repair to take more than two months

Palike officials said the damage was due lack of maintenance and heavy rains.

BBMP workers carry out repair work after concrete on the Sumanahalli  bridge came off, exposing a gaping hole | Vinod Kumar T

BENGALURU: Repair work on the Sumanahalli bridgecame, which caved in for the second time in two years, was taken up on Thursday after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike faced heavy criticism for shoddy work or not maintaining the structure.

Palike officials said the damage was due lack of maintenance and heavy rains. Now, the broken slab is being removed and reattaching of iron bars will be taken up. To ensure there is no traffic jam, the affected area has been barricaded and traffic was allowed. The officials said it may take 60 to 80 days to complete the work.

An official said the work of cutting the whole slab around the damaged part, re-attaching iron bars and putting concrete and repairing it is going on. And by November end and first week of December the work will be completed.

About 9 sqft hole was detected two days ago.  Earlier, engineer-in-chief B S Prahalad said the flyover was constructed by Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) in 2004-06 and was handed over to the BBMP in 2014-15. But due to the negligence and lack of maintenance, gaping holes are repeatedly appearing on the flyover.

Two years ago in November 2019, a hole was detected on the same flyover and due to repair work then, traffic movement took a hit especially near Sumanahalli Junction, Kantheerava Nagar and Kottigepalya.

