No fudging, Karnataka HC given pothole data on roads: BBMP chief engineer

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid criticism over allegedly fudging pothole details and informing the court that only 221 potholes are present in BBMP limits, Palike’s chief engineer BS Prahlad said that the information was only about major roads, and denied that the authorities tried to fudge or hide any details. Everything is available on Fix My Street app, he said.

From the first week of October, BBMP will take up road asphalting work in 2,500 km stretch covering over 11,000 roads in their limits which will be completed by January under CM’s Amruth Nagrothana grant of Rs 6,000 crore, he said. The roads include 191 major, 1,400 arterial and sub-arterial, and 11,400 ward roads.

Speaking to TNSE, Prahlad said,”BBMP was supplying bitumen hot mix only from one plant, and now four private players have been engaged. This will ensure that potholes and bad stretches are repaired soon.”

According to the data on the app, there are 24,182 potholes in the Palike limits of which 11,696 were covered, while 4,289 potholes complaints were rejected. Work order has been issued fix 2,563 craters across the city. Approval for fixing 558 potholes is pending.

“1,346 fresh complaints have been added to the dashboard of the app which the Palike is yet to check. There are around 3,000 potholes left to be covered,” said Prahlad.

