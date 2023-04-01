Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka HC stays AC’s order, allows student to write exam 

The court said the petitioner shall give an undertaking before the assistant commissioner, that he will not indulge in any such activities.

Published: 01st April 2023 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court ( Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   The Karnataka High Court came to the rescue of a BSc student who was externed from Jamkhandi to Sedam taluk on the ground that there is reasonable apprehension that he would engage in the commission of an offence. In response to a plea filed by the student, Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum stayed the order passed by the assistant commissioner for two weeks, to enable him to appear for the examinations which conclude on April 8, 2023.

The court said the petitioner shall give an undertaking before the assistant commissioner, that he will not indulge in any such activities. The 20-year-old student from Bilagi taluk of Bagalkot had district moved the court, questioning the order.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka HC BSc student
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp