Karnataka HC stays AC’s order, allows student to write exam 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court came to the rescue of a BSc student who was externed from Jamkhandi to Sedam taluk on the ground that there is reasonable apprehension that he would engage in the commission of an offence. In response to a plea filed by the student, Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum stayed the order passed by the assistant commissioner for two weeks, to enable him to appear for the examinations which conclude on April 8, 2023.

The court said the petitioner shall give an undertaking before the assistant commissioner, that he will not indulge in any such activities. The 20-year-old student from Bilagi taluk of Bagalkot had district moved the court, questioning the order.

