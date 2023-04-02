India’s ‘Usain’ warms up for international debut

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Meet India’s fastest runner, 19-year-old Nayana Kokare, from a rural village in North Karnataka, who is preparing to run her first-ever international tournament in South Korea. Kokare was scouted by Bridges of Sports, a not-for-profit organisation, at the age of 16, for her running prowess.

A dedicated and fierce athlete, Kokare comes from the Chalagere village in Mundgod, Uttara Kannada, belonging to the Gowli community. While currently Kokare is training in Doha, Qatar her beginnings were not easy.

Bridges of Sports, situated in Mundgod town, helps in scouting and sponsoring athletes coming from rural villages in and around Uttara Kannada. Kokare was selected when she was still in Class 10. “It was initially difficult, as my parents weren’t supportive of my career. I come from a village where women and girls don’t leave the house, so they were hesitant to let me stay in a hostel and train in another place,” she told TNIE.

She said one of her early supporters was her oldest brother. “When we had scouted her, we had tried to get her parents to understand the opportunities she would receive. However, her brother was incredibly supportive. He told us he would take care of everything with regard to her parents, and encouraged her to start training,” Josni Jhonson, her psychologist, told TNIE.

After a turnaround from her parents, Kokare said her family, comprising her parents, two brothers and two sisters, have been entirely supportive. “Athletics makes me very happy. I wasn’t aware of the opportunities I would receive, nor did I know anything about running, but the last three years have taught me a lot. In the same way, a lot of people are unaware of the many communities in India. I want to be able to represent not only India but also my community,” she said.

Kokare has competed in several taluk, state and national-level competitions. With the Asian Junior

U20 Athletics Championships in South Korea coming up in June, and she is hoping to qualify for her international debut.

“She is very dedicated and focused. I have seen her battle many obstacles, but when she’s on the field, she never lets that bother her. She has consistently clocked a qualifying time of 11.9s in the 100m dash, and 24.64s in the 200m dash. We are hopeful she will be able to qualify for the international championship,” said Josni.

