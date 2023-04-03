Home Cities Bengaluru

Moment in the spotlight

This Nepali filmmaker, who was in B’luru, talks about his film that won an award at the 75th Cannes Film Festival and how Southeast Asian movies have taken centre stage.

Published: 03rd April 2023 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film Lori.

A still from the film Lori.

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Abinash Bikram Shah, who was one of the jury members of the recently-concluded Bangalore International Film Festival (BIFFes), was appreciated by many for his calm demeanour. This same sensibility of his can be spotted in his recent short film, Lori, which was nominated for the Short Film Palme d’Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, and won a Special Jury Mention.

Shah’s movie Lori is about a mother-daughter relationship when the daughter is getting married. “In countries like Nepal and India, we have various songs during various rituals. I’ve used these songs to indicate the progress of the film which also depicts the patriarchy which is being carried forward,” says Shah, adding, “My father passed away when I was very young and it was my mother who brought me up and my sisters.

So many of my ideas come from my upbringing.” Having gathered a lot of attention internationally, Shah felt the movie garnered curiosity because it’s something different. “Another reason could be because of how the story is being told. It is a 15-minute film with four songs. It is like a musical but not like a Hollywood one,” says Shah.

Not just his short film, Southeast Asian movies are enjoying their moment in the international spotlight right now. “The international audience might not have seen movies like RRR. Films that are being awarded are also the ones where we are proudly displaying our culture. For the international audience, it is a fresh perspective,” he says.

Shah started his journey in movies as a writer with some of his movies being screened at international film festivals like the Venice Film Festival and the Berlin Film Festival. “When I started, my mother was never convinced that the film industry could be a profession,” says Shah, who was born in a small town at the India-Nepal border but later moved to Kathmandu.

A huge fan of Satyajit Ray’s work, Shah never thought of moving to Bollywood or the neighbouring Bengali film industry. “I feel I have so much to say that I feel I could do a better job by working in Nepali films. There are so many socio-political issues and stories in Nepal that need to be told and addressed. And I want to do it through my films, ” says Shah adding that there is a huge financial crunch being an independent filmmaker.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangalore International Film Festival Lori Cannes Film Festival
India Matters
Image used for representative purposes only. (File photo | PTI)
India rejects China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh
A man travels by boat from one district to another to help people get clean water in Kochi, Kerala, India, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)
Along Kerala's coastline, rising salinity means daily water struggle
An illustration of Akbar recieving the Akbar Nama from Abul Fazl published in a NCERT textbook. (Credits | NCERT.nic.in)
No Mughal courts, industrial revolution, Partition in revised UP Board syllabus
Police examining the materials recovered from a bag, suspected to be that of the assailant, found on the railway track near Elathur in Kozhikode. (Photo| E Gokul)
Arson attack in train: Clues point to Noida man, say cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp