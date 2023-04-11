Carrying it with grace

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Janhvi Kapoor is a style icon yet does not mind being goofy. She can slip into any look with ease and Bengalureans saw a glimpse of it when she was in the city for the launch of Reliance Jewels’ Thanjavur collection. Kapoor had donned one of their statement diamond chokers to walk the ramp. Even though in the city for a short while, she could not help but fall in love with it. “I love the food, and the infrastructure of the city is so beautiful. It is so clean, I am jealous that you guys always have good weather in Bengaluru,” Kapoor says.

Keeping her jewellery as the highlight of her look for the evening, she was dressed in a brown saree gown designed by renowned designer Tarun Tahiliani. The brown-coloured silhouette, which featured asymmetrical panels, was paired with a corset-style blouse. Donning a diamond set, Kapoor, like every girl, said diamonds are her best friends. “Whoever made this statement couldn’t be further away from the truth. But someone told me emeralds are lucky which is why I’m wearing it of late,” says Kapoor referring to the ring on her left-hand middle finger.

A desi girl at heart, Kapoor’s preferences have always been Indian jewellery. “Keeping our culture and heritage in mind, Indian jewellery has been a part of decking up for every girl. I love temple jewellery from south India, the quintessential work inspired by the Maharajas and Maharanis. I love all types of Indian jewellery,” says Kapoor.

Her late mother Sridevi, who was also known for her style, had an exquisite collection of jewels. And Kapoor is one among the many admirers. “I love my mum’s temple jewellery which was passed down from her mother. However, my go-to jewellery for quick dressing would be a nice pair of earrings,” says Kapoor.

Kapoor, who was last seen in Mili, had recently visited the temple of Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh. She was accompanied by her sister Khushi Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Kapoor’s Telugu movie opposite Jr NTR, NTR30 was announced recently.

BENGALURU: Janhvi Kapoor is a style icon yet does not mind being goofy. She can slip into any look with ease and Bengalureans saw a glimpse of it when she was in the city for the launch of Reliance Jewels’ Thanjavur collection. Kapoor had donned one of their statement diamond chokers to walk the ramp. Even though in the city for a short while, she could not help but fall in love with it. “I love the food, and the infrastructure of the city is so beautiful. It is so clean, I am jealous that you guys always have good weather in Bengaluru,” Kapoor says. Keeping her jewellery as the highlight of her look for the evening, she was dressed in a brown saree gown designed by renowned designer Tarun Tahiliani. The brown-coloured silhouette, which featured asymmetrical panels, was paired with a corset-style blouse. Donning a diamond set, Kapoor, like every girl, said diamonds are her best friends. “Whoever made this statement couldn’t be further away from the truth. But someone told me emeralds are lucky which is why I’m wearing it of late,” says Kapoor referring to the ring on her left-hand middle finger. A desi girl at heart, Kapoor’s preferences have always been Indian jewellery. “Keeping our culture and heritage in mind, Indian jewellery has been a part of decking up for every girl. I love temple jewellery from south India, the quintessential work inspired by the Maharajas and Maharanis. I love all types of Indian jewellery,” says Kapoor.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Her late mother Sridevi, who was also known for her style, had an exquisite collection of jewels. And Kapoor is one among the many admirers. “I love my mum’s temple jewellery which was passed down from her mother. However, my go-to jewellery for quick dressing would be a nice pair of earrings,” says Kapoor. Kapoor, who was last seen in Mili, had recently visited the temple of Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh. She was accompanied by her sister Khushi Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Kapoor’s Telugu movie opposite Jr NTR, NTR30 was announced recently.