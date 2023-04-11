Rival gang clash leaves 29-year-old rowdy dead in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old rowdy sheeter was murdered by members of a rival gang in Subramanyapura police station limits on Sunday night. The deceased is Shivaraju, a resident of CK Achukattu, and a painter. There was a rowdy sheet against him in CK Achukattu police station.

Around 10.30 pm Sunday, Shivaraju had gone with his friends to Spice Bar on Ittamadu Road. Shivaraju’s rival Manja and his friends also went to the same bar around that time. The groups started fighting with each other and were sent out by the bar staff.

They continued their brawl outside the bar. Manja, after attacking Shivaraju with a beer bottle and stones, escaped with his friends. Passersby informed the police, who shifted the victim first to Kempegowda Hospital and from there to Nimhans. He was shifted to another hospital on Bannerghatta Road where he succumbed to injuries. Subramanyapura police registered a case of murder and are investigating.



