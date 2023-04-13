"I didn’t want to be part of a joke...' Akshara Gowda on missing from promotional event of Das Ka Dhamk

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was quite mysterious for many when they found actor Akshara Gowda missing from the promotional event for her latest movie Das Ka Dhamki. Putting all rumours to rest, Gowda says, since she had a limited screen presence she didn’t want to overdo her part. “I didn’t want to be part of the joke that she is visible more during the promotion than in the movie,” says Gowda with a laugh.

Yet Gowda got a taste of love from fans when she went to watch the movie at a theatre. “I went to watch the show with the audience. I could not believe when people in the audience went crazy. There were whistles at my entry and the cheering kind of increased when they realised that other cast members and I were in the audience. When I stepped out of the theatre, some of them recognised me and started screaming ‘managergaru’, the character I was playing,” says an ecstatic Gowda, who calls the movie a mass entertainer.

The movie also stars Vishwak Sen and Nivetha Pethuraj with Gowda playing the role of Sen’s boss. “I play the role of Vishwak’s manager, who is strict and who bosses him around. I have known Vishwak for quite some time. With the kind of fan following he has, it is difficult to portray someone who can boss him around. I had to not only do that convincingly but also with a straight face throughout,” says Gowda.

The actress revealed that she was never the first choice for the role. “Initially the role was written for a man. But the story went in such a direction that the filmmakers wanted a female, who is confident and has that strict face, to play the role. Somehow, they thought I was suitable for this role. I think that’s a huge compliment for me,” says Gowda, further adding that she is currently in that phase of her career where she picks quality roles over longer screen time.

Currently, Gowda is working on Soorpanagai, a historical mystery which will be out in Telugu and Tamil. The movie, which is set in two periods- present and 1920s, also stars Regina Cassandra.

