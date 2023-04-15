Home Cities Bengaluru

No place to play for special kids at Cubbon park in Karnataka

Inaugurated in June, but work still continues at play area

Published: 15th April 2023 11:56 AM

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The doors of Karnataka’s first exclusive disabled-friendly park have remained shut to the children ever since it was inaugurated at Cubbon Park in June last year. 

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had inaugurated the park at Jawaharlal Bal Bhavan in association with Mindtree and Bal Bhavan Society to give specially-abled children in the city a designated place to play in a lush green park. 

During its inauguration, specially-abled kids were seen playing on the swings and enjoying themselves in various zones for physical, mental, therapeutic, leisure and touch-and-feel activities. Chikkama Basavaraj, ex-chairperson, Bal Bhavan Society, told TNIE that the park has not been opened for because of some ongoing flooring and work. 

Since the project was done in collaboration with Smart City Bengaluru Limited, they also have to complete some finishing works including the train station surroundings, which is expected to be done this month. 

Mahendra Pyati, trustee, NAV Prabhuti Trust, explained that the sensory park is one-of-its-kind in the state. It had a lot of potential for the specially-abled children, which can provide them a designated space to spend time outdoors. Once the park opens, the authorities must ensure that the staff is trained to handle the children and special camps should be organised for engaging them in other activities as well.

