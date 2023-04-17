Big moves for tiny tots 

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: We might have heard about Zumba, a fun and high-energy workout experience that keeps us excited and returning for more. But here’s a twist to Zumba and that’s Zumbini, an early childhood programme that benefits children cognitively, emotionally, physically, and socially through the use of music and movement. “It is a fun, interactive, play-based, yet structured programme that engages children using music, movement, and basic rhythmic instruments,” says Bengaluru-based, Aparna Mudiyanur, who pursued a Zumbini certification course from California, USA, and will be taking a session this month.

This particular movement exercise is of two types – the traditional one which involves a 45-minute session filled with music and dance for children until the age of 4 and their parents or caregivers. “But the other type involves children with their peers which goes up to 14 weeks,” shares the 35-year-old instructor. Becoming a Zumbini instructor was just by chance, says Mudiyanur.

“For over six years, I was abroad with my family. In 2020 during the pandemic, I was looking for some activity online for my two-year-old daughter. I came across Zumbini founded by Zumba and Babyfirst, which used original music to make it a fun and bonding experience for children and caregivers. The word ‘Zumbini’ itself caught my attention and I wanted to explore it further,” said Mudiyanur, adding “After we enrolled, I could actually see how happy my daughter was after the session. This prompted me to become a Zumbini instructor.”

She completed a certification course from Zumbini, an early education programme for kids, and took online sessions for kids abroad. Mudiyanur moved to Bengaluru last year in April and she says, “Zumbini has a lot of benefits which includes social and emotional development. Being a group activity, it makes children feel a part of the group.

It enhances their social skills and the music evokes different feelings in children. It also helps in physical development where motor skills are enhanced by using different musical instruments. It also helps in cognitive development where music and movement help children use logic and creativity. For example: how to make the scarf fly like the wind, create patterns with the words they sing, think symbolically when they pretend to walk like animals.”

BENGALURU: We might have heard about Zumba, a fun and high-energy workout experience that keeps us excited and returning for more. But here’s a twist to Zumba and that’s Zumbini, an early childhood programme that benefits children cognitively, emotionally, physically, and socially through the use of music and movement. “It is a fun, interactive, play-based, yet structured programme that engages children using music, movement, and basic rhythmic instruments,” says Bengaluru-based, Aparna Mudiyanur, who pursued a Zumbini certification course from California, USA, and will be taking a session this month. This particular movement exercise is of two types – the traditional one which involves a 45-minute session filled with music and dance for children until the age of 4 and their parents or caregivers. “But the other type involves children with their peers which goes up to 14 weeks,” shares the 35-year-old instructor. Becoming a Zumbini instructor was just by chance, says Mudiyanur. “For over six years, I was abroad with my family. In 2020 during the pandemic, I was looking for some activity online for my two-year-old daughter. I came across Zumbini founded by Zumba and Babyfirst, which used original music to make it a fun and bonding experience for children and caregivers. The word ‘Zumbini’ itself caught my attention and I wanted to explore it further,” said Mudiyanur, adding “After we enrolled, I could actually see how happy my daughter was after the session. This prompted me to become a Zumbini instructor.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); She completed a certification course from Zumbini, an early education programme for kids, and took online sessions for kids abroad. Mudiyanur moved to Bengaluru last year in April and she says, “Zumbini has a lot of benefits which includes social and emotional development. Being a group activity, it makes children feel a part of the group. It enhances their social skills and the music evokes different feelings in children. It also helps in physical development where motor skills are enhanced by using different musical instruments. It also helps in cognitive development where music and movement help children use logic and creativity. For example: how to make the scarf fly like the wind, create patterns with the words they sing, think symbolically when they pretend to walk like animals.”