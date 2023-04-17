Home Cities Bengaluru

Big moves for tiny tots 

Instructor Aparna Mudiyanur is on a mission to popularise Zumbini, a music, dance and edu movement 

Published: 17th April 2023 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representative purposes only. (Photo | AP)

Image used for representative purposes only. (Photo | AP)

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

BENGALURU: We might have heard about Zumba, a fun and high-energy workout experience that keeps us excited and returning for more. But here’s a twist to Zumba and that’s Zumbini, an early childhood programme that benefits children cognitively, emotionally, physically, and socially through the use of music and movement. “It is a fun, interactive, play-based, yet structured programme that engages children using music, movement, and basic rhythmic instruments,” says Bengaluru-based, Aparna Mudiyanur, who pursued a Zumbini certification course from California, USA, and will be taking a session this month.

This particular movement exercise is of two types – the traditional one which involves a 45-minute session filled with music and dance for children until the age of 4 and their parents or caregivers. “But the other type involves children with their peers which goes up to 14 weeks,” shares the 35-year-old instructor. Becoming a Zumbini instructor was just by chance, says Mudiyanur.

“For over six years, I was abroad with my family. In 2020 during the pandemic, I was looking for some activity online for my two-year-old daughter. I came across Zumbini founded by Zumba and Babyfirst, which used original music to make it a fun and bonding experience for children and caregivers. The word ‘Zumbini’ itself caught my attention and I wanted to explore it further,” said Mudiyanur, adding “After we enrolled, I could actually see how happy my daughter was after the session. This prompted me to become a Zumbini instructor.”

She completed a certification course from Zumbini, an early education programme for kids, and took online sessions for kids abroad. Mudiyanur moved to Bengaluru last year in April and she says, “Zumbini has a lot of benefits which includes social and emotional development. Being a group activity, it makes children feel a part of the group.

It enhances their social skills and the music evokes different feelings in children. It also helps in physical development where motor skills are enhanced by using different musical instruments. It also helps in cognitive development where music and movement help children use logic and creativity. For example: how to make the scarf fly like the wind, create patterns with the words they sing, think symbolically when they pretend to walk like animals.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zumba Zumbini Aparna Mudiyanur
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital in Kamothe
20 people still hospitalised after sunstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge . (Photo | PTI)
Kharge writes to PM Modi demanding caste census, says reliable database essential for social justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp