Home Cities Bengaluru

Two-year-old boy dies after he falls into trench dug by Bengaluru Water Supply & Sewerage Board 

The boy's father has lodged a police complaint against the engineer and the contractor.

Published: 18th April 2023 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Funeral, Graves, Graveyard, Death, Loved one

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A two-year-old boy died after he fell into a trench on the road at Gollarahatti under the jurisdiction of Byadarahalli police station limits on Tuesday morning.

The victim has been identified as Karthik.

A migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh, Hanuman, saw his child playing outside his house on Pipeline Road in Doddagollarahatti on Magadi Road at around 9.30 am. Thereafter, he left for work. By around 10.30 am, he received a call from his wife informing him that their child had fallen into the pit dug up by the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) for pipeline work. Hanuman rushed to his place and with the help of the neighbours pulled up his child from the pit filled with water. But the boy was already dead.

Hanuman has lodged a police complaint against the engineer and the contractor.

BWSSB Chairman Jayaram said he has directed the Chief Engineer to book the contractor for criminal negligence since he failed to barricade the area.

"The work was related to the Tippagondanahalli reservoir pipeline at Magadi Road. Jayaram said that the BWSSB would ensure that the contractor pays compensation to the boy's parents.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru BWSSB
India Matters
Police are seeking to nab and interrogate Shaista Parveen, the wife of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad (in pic) (Photo | PTI)
After Atiq murder, cops' focus shifts to absconding wife Shaista to unravel truth in Umesh Pal case
Former CM and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Nothing can stop BJP from getting a clear majority: BS Yediyurappa
The suspect in the train arson case, Shahrukh Saifi.
Kerala train arson case: Saifi highly radicalised, followed Zakir Naik’s speeches closely, say police
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Two-year-old boy dies after he falls into trench dug by Bengaluru Water Supply & Sewerage Board 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp