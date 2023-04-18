Two-year-old boy dies after he falls into trench dug by Bengaluru Water Supply & Sewerage Board 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A two-year-old boy died after he fell into a trench on the road at Gollarahatti under the jurisdiction of Byadarahalli police station limits on Tuesday morning.

The victim has been identified as Karthik.

A migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh, Hanuman, saw his child playing outside his house on Pipeline Road in Doddagollarahatti on Magadi Road at around 9.30 am. Thereafter, he left for work. By around 10.30 am, he received a call from his wife informing him that their child had fallen into the pit dug up by the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) for pipeline work. Hanuman rushed to his place and with the help of the neighbours pulled up his child from the pit filled with water. But the boy was already dead.

Hanuman has lodged a police complaint against the engineer and the contractor.

BWSSB Chairman Jayaram said he has directed the Chief Engineer to book the contractor for criminal negligence since he failed to barricade the area.

"The work was related to the Tippagondanahalli reservoir pipeline at Magadi Road. Jayaram said that the BWSSB would ensure that the contractor pays compensation to the boy's parents.



