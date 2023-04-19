Home Cities Bengaluru

Info blackout: No RTI cell in BBMP since 2017, applicants now look for PIOs  

Applicants now have to take up the arduous task of looking for public information officers (PIOs) themselves to file their RTI applications.

Published: 19th April 2023 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2023 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council (File photo| EPS)

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council (File photo| EPS)

By Puran Choudhary
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) RTI cell shut since 2017, applicants now have to take up the arduous task of looking for public information officers (PIOs) themselves to file their RTI applications. Earlier, the applicants had to address their requests to ‘PIO, BBMP’, which would then be forwarded to the departments and officers concerned. But now the applicant has to find out the official after going through the list of PIOs from the BBMP website.

“BBMP expects people to travel across the city to find the PIOs,” complained Ravindranath Guru of KRIA Katte, a forum of RTI activists. He alleged that this was a mechanism of BBMP to deny citizens information. Activist Kathyayini Chamaraj of CIVIC Bangalore said the process was simpler when the cell was active. Kathyayini had filed three RTIs, and one of them regarding a survey on kids aged 0-18 by BBMP. She is still awaiting a response. “PIOs are difficult to track down as they are field officers and have no assistants. Often the PIOs don’t accept RTIs and ask to file it with another department, leaving applicants confused,” she said.

Denying the claims, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said, “An RTI cell is not required. That system was time-consuming, and the RTI Act does not mandate a separate department.” He also claimed that RTI requests were not returned. “Any application irrelevant to a department is forwarded to the department concerned,” he said.

The BBMP website contains a list of around 500 PIOs and appellate authorities, only in Kannada. Girinath assured a list will be uploaded in English. According to a report by Karnataka Information Commission, 4,30,511 RTI requests have been filed in 2016-2017. However, post 2017, there are no annual reports on the website.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP
India Matters
Former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
SC sets aside Bombay HC order acquitting ex-DU professor Saibaba in Maoist links case
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
We won't be in govt if Ajit Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena
Karnataka polls: BJP brass upset over Lingayat vote mess
Image used for representational purpose only.
Kerala's drinking water sources face contamination threat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp