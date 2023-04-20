Brain game

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s time to charge those grey cells and what better way than learning from the International Master of Memory Omkar Kibe who is conducting a six-day memory workshop for children at Art Commune Bengaluru. The memory athlete combines memory techniques with the performing elements of theatre and storytelling and educates and motivates people to tap into the tremendous potential of their brains by sharing his knowledge, and top secrets that help people from all walks of life.

“Numbers are abstract, so we need to make them into something that the human brain can easily grasp. Hence, we convert these numbers into images. For example, in order to remember 1947 Independence Day, we split the numbers into two – 19 and 47. 19 could be a flagpole and 47 could be the National Flag. Our brain takes images easily. Hence, this becomes easier for people to remember. If a student learns these memory techniques, s/he can easily memorise history dates,” shares Kibe, who has represented India twice in World Memory Championships (WMC).

Mnemonist Kibe’s interest in mastering memory techniques started with Rubik’s Cube about 10 years ago. “I participated in competitions conducted by the World Cubing Association. One category in the competition involved blindfolded cubing where one needs to solve the cube while being blindfolded. This needs memory techniques. Although I took part in the blindfolded cubing competition, I realised that my timing needed improvement. I did some research and came to know that memory championships are also conducted,” says Kibe.

This encouraged Kibe to start training for memory championships. “The championships included 10 events such as remembering random numbers, shuffling a deck of playing cards, images, etc. My first memory championship was in the Philippines in 2014 where I came in the top 20 categories. This encouraged me to participate in more championships. Hence, in 2015, I represented India in the World Memory Championship held in China. More than 300 competitors from over 50 countries participated in the three-day event and I became the first Indian to bag the title of International Master of Memory in the first attempt itself. I also became the first Indian to win the International Memory Championship in Indonesia in 2016,” he says.

He also participated in several other championships held in Egypt, Germany, Sweden, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The last memory championship that he took part in was in Hyderabad in 2018. Kibe is currently focusing on giving more online classes to children in different parts of India and abroad. “It’s a mixed feeling with so many emotions involved while participating in memory championships. The body has to be strong physically as well because our body and mind are interconnected,” says Kibe.

