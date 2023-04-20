Home Cities Bengaluru

Vande Bharat train stone pelter nabbed, remanded to judicial custody

He is suspected to be of an unsound mind. Agrawal has been booked under sections 153 and 147 of the Railways Act and produced in the court of the Judicial Magistrate at Malur.

Published: 20th April 2023 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2023 01:12 AM   |  A+A-

Vande Bharat train image used for representational purpose.

Vande Bharat train image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested a 36-year-old man for pelting stones on passing trains between Malur and Tyakal in the Bengaluru Railway Division on April 16. The miscreant, Abhijit Agarwal, has been held responsible for hurling a stone on the Vande Bharat Express between Mysuru and Chennai, which passed the spot a day earlier.

He is suspected to be of an unsound mind. Agrawal has been booked under sections 153 and 147 of the Railways Act and produced in the court of the Judicial Magistrate at Malur.

S K Thapa, Inspector, Passenger Services, RPF told TNIE, “My team and I in civilian clothes were patrolling the railway tracks when we saw this person ahead of us. He coolly picked up a bunch of jelly stones from the tracks and hurled it at a train passing by on Sunday at 3.43 pm. The train was the SMVB-Patna Humsafar Express (Train no. 22354). Two other trains including the Vande Bharat scheduled for the day were due to pass shortly. We nabbed him before that.”

The individual appeared to be in a depressed condition and was carrying a lot of food in his bag. “He told us he eats and sleeps on the railway tracks or stations only. He insisted that God gave him the command to throw stones at trains and this would fetch him food.” The person appears to be a regular stone pelter, he added.

Asked about the Vande Bharat incident, a railway source said that the stone was hurled at the body part of the train and there were no injuries or damage.

Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, RPF, Devanshu Shukla told TNIE, “Due to the increase in incidents of stone pelting across the Bengaluru Division, we have reduced our three shifts to two. Cops have been put on 12-hr shifts with nearly 100 in each shift to maintain vigil. This has helped us nab him.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vande Bharat Stone Pelting
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in criminal defamation case
Image of the Indian Parliament in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Bill on Uniform Civil Code to be July flashpoint
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Russia plans to Make in India to resolve payment problem
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
India logs 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, highest in around 8 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp