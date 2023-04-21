Track rides, buses on Namma BMTC app

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After missing multiple deadlines, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation’s (BMTC) much-awaited app that helps people to plan their journey is released. The bus corporation had planned to launch the app after the elections, but chose to release it immediately as they have already postponed it a lot. The app, which was earlier named ‘Nimmbus’, is newly released as ‘Namma BMTC’ and is available for both IOS and Android users. Commuters can now plan their journey and track nearly 4,000 BMTC buses in real-time.

After its failed launches in 2016 and 2019, BMTC is expected to have taken time to fix the technical glitches before launching it again. BMTC commuters were happy about the launch and believe it would improve the ridership.

A techie, Balachandar A, shared his view about the new app, “It doesn’t show the option to select the route by which I wish to travel.”

“If I wish to go to Majestic via Hebbal from Manyata, it’s not giving any bus route. If I select boarding from Manyata to Majestic it shows buses going via Hennur Cross and Nagawara, which is not the shortest route. The app should show all the available bus routes, or give option to select routes. I can board the bus in 100 meters, but the app shows options that 1.5 km away,” he explained.

Some users opine that the graphics could have been better while others are still gauging the usability of the app. Some complained that while purchasing tickets and passes, the app redirects users to the Tummoc app, which they suggest, could have incorporated in the same app to avoid using two apps for a single purpose.

