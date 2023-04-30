Sea of saffron at Modi’s Bengaluru roadshow, bed of flowers covers route

Aknisree Karthik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The entire stretch of Magadi Road turned saffron with thousands of BJP workers and people gathering to have a glimpse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday. Modi landed at the BIEC helipad around 6 pm and reached NICE Road Junction on Magadi Road and boarded an open van around 6.20 pm. Former Union minister and Bengaluru North MP Sadananda Gowda and BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy accompanied Modi in the van.

People kept showering flower petals throughout the roadshow as Modi reciprocated by waving at the crowd. Modi collected the petals and threw them back at the crowd, thanking them for their overwhelming reception.

PM Narendra Modi waves at the crowd during a roadshow in Bengaluru | Vinod Kumar T

While BJP workers were anxious about rain playing a spoilsport as the city witnessed rainfall in the afternoon, the roadshow continued unhindered. Tight police security was deployed to control the swelling crowd. However, on the narrow Magadi Road, the crowd was too close to the prime minister. On one side of the road, the van kept moving, while on the other side, the crowd was elated to see him.

From Nice Road junction, Modi’s van covered around 5.5 km crossing Gollarahatti, Byadarahalli, Anjananagar, Herohalli Cross, Sunkadakatte, Kottigepalya and reached Sumanahalli flyover around 7.30 pm.

At Sumanahalli, he got down from the van, got into his official car and headed to Raj Bhavan, where he will stay for the night. Many among the crowd said that they came from far-off places and waited for hours just to see Modi. In the evening, Modi was welcomed with traditional dance troupes performances.

Even as the crowd was chanting “Modi, Modi”, a section also voiced its support for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

