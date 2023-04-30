Home Cities Bengaluru

Sea of saffron at Modi’s Bengaluru roadshow, bed of flowers covers route

While BJP workers were anxious about rain playing a spoilsport as the city witnessed rainfall in the afternoon, the roadshow continued unhindered.

Published: 30th April 2023 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2023 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at crowd during a roadshow in support of BJP candidates for upcoming Assembly polls, in Bengaluru.(Photo | PTI)

By Aknisree Karthik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The entire stretch of Magadi Road turned saffron with thousands of BJP workers and people gathering to have a glimpse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday. Modi landed at the BIEC helipad around 6 pm and reached NICE Road Junction on Magadi Road and boarded an open van around 6.20 pm. Former Union minister and Bengaluru North MP Sadananda Gowda and BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy accompanied Modi in the van.

People kept showering flower petals throughout the roadshow as Modi reciprocated by waving at the crowd. Modi collected the petals and threw them back at the crowd, thanking them for their overwhelming reception.

PM Narendra Modi waves at the crowd during a roadshow in Bengaluru | Vinod Kumar T

While BJP workers were anxious about rain playing a spoilsport as the city witnessed rainfall in the afternoon, the roadshow continued unhindered. Tight police security was deployed to control the swelling crowd. However, on the narrow Magadi Road, the crowd was too close to the prime minister. On one side of the road, the van kept moving, while on the other side, the crowd was elated to see him.

From Nice Road junction, Modi’s van covered around 5.5 km crossing Gollarahatti, Byadarahalli, Anjananagar, Herohalli Cross, Sunkadakatte, Kottigepalya and reached Sumanahalli flyover around 7.30 pm.

At Sumanahalli, he got down from the van, got into his official car and headed to Raj Bhavan, where he will stay for the night. Many among the crowd said that they came from far-off places and waited for hours just to see Modi. In the evening, Modi was welcomed with traditional dance troupes performances.
Even as the crowd was chanting “Modi, Modi”, a section also voiced its support for Royal Challengers Bangalore. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Assembly elections Naredra Modi Roadshow
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp