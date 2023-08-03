Home Cities Bengaluru

Since launch, Bengaluru-Mysuru ‘Access-controlled Highway wrongly called as 'expressway'

The access-controlled highway was officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12 and has been in the news for the increasing number of accidents

Published: 03rd August 2023 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

Image used for representational purposes only

By Aknisree Karthik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ever since its launch, the Bengaluru-Mysuru ‘Access-controlled Highway’ has been wrongly termed as an ‘expressway’, officials of the National Highways Authority of India said on Wednesday. The clarification came after commuters questioned the restrictions imposed on certain vehicles along with the speed limit. “The maximum speed limit on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Access-controlled Highway has been 100 km per hour. People confuse this with ‘expressways’ in other parts of India where the maximum speed limit is 120 km per hour. It is an ‘access-controlled highway’ and not an ‘expressway’. The maximum allowed speed is 100 km per hour,” said NHAI Regional Officer Vivek Jaiswal.

Explaining the difference, an NHAI team said expressways have limited entry and exit points with no other roads merging or crossing them. The maximum speed limit is 120 km per hour. On access-controlled highways, the speed limit is 100 km per hour. But that is not the case with highways, where access is not restricted. 

The access-controlled highway was officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12 and has been in the news for the increasing number of accidents. Police have been penalising vehicles crossing the 100-km per hour speed limit. 

In the backdrop of the restriction imposed on slow-moving vehicles, including two- and three-wheelers, from entering the main carriage of the access-controlled from August 1, a section of frequent travellers are now wondering if the maximum speed limit should be increased from 100 to 120 km per hour as per the ‘expressways’ mandate of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

“While the maximum speed limit on expressways is 120 km per hour, police are penalising vehicles that cross the 100-km per hour limit. They argue that there are many accidents on the stretch. However, with the restriction on slow-moving vehicles, especially two-wheelers, in place, we wish that the speed limit be enhanced to 120 km per hour,” said Prakash Murugan, a regular traveller.

As the number of accidents was increasing, Additional Director General of Police (Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar inspected the stretch in June and introduced a slew of measures. One such was to penalise vehicles cruising at over 100 km per hour. 

Alok Kumar told The New Indian Express that the police are penalising vehicles that cross 100 km per hour on the extreme right lane and 80 km per hour on the middle lane. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NHAI Access-controlled Highway
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp