Built in just 43 days, India's first 3D-printed post office opens in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: India’s first post office building using 3D printing technology was declared open by Communications and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday at Cambridge Layout in the city.

Built in just 43 days, the structure cost Rs 26 lakh to erect, which is 40% less than the conventional construction process.

The built-up area of the post office is 1021 square feet with Larsen & Tourbo Limited constructing it under the technological guidance of IIT Madras.

Speaking after launching it virtually from the General Post Office, Vaishnaw lauded the giant strides India has taken in new technology like the 4G, 5G and the Vande Bharat Express making full use of indigenous talent. “The noise level inside the Vande Bharat is 100 times less than that inside an aeroplane. While the Shinkansen (Japanese bullet train) takes 54 seconds to achieve an acceleration of 100 kmph, the Vande Bharat does it in 52 seconds,” he said.

Chief Postmaster General S Rajendra Kumar billed the new technology as cost-effective and environment-friendly. Explaining the 3D construction process, he said there are two types involved. "One construction process involves printing of building elements at a manufacturing facility and assembling at site. The other process is to do the building construction on-site, as per the input design. The new PO building falls under the latter category," he said.

Communications Min @AshwiniVaishnaw today launched India's first 3D printed Post Off building at Bengaluru's Cambridge Layout remotely frm GPO. Compl in record 43 days. Blr Cent MP @PCMohanMP, S Rajendra Kumar @CPMGKARNATAKA & Mani Santhanam @iitmadra present @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/t6XIvSxSOU — S. Lalitha (@Lolita_TNIE) August 18, 2023

Operations Head of L & T, South and East, George Abraham said the total digital workflow eliminates human error. “The construction cost involved is just 40% of the conventional construction method. Since it is a fully automated process, it assures excellent product quality and is sustainable,” he said.

Elaborating on the construction technology, a release said, "A robotic printer deposits the concrete layer by layer as per the approved design. Special grade concrete which hardens quickly is used to ensure bonding between the layers for printing the structure."

Later, fielding queries from newspersons, Vaishnaw assured that the Centre was committed to the implementation of the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project as soon as possible. On the Vande Bharat Express not touching the promised speed limit in Karnataka, the minister said that it would happen when the railway tracks are upgraded.

Asked if next year’s election process was delaying the framing of rules for the personal data protection law introduced recently, the Information Technology Minister replied in the negative.

Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan, Postmaster General, Bengaluru Region, L K Dash, and Dean of Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research, IIT Madras, Manu Santhanam were present.

Every Indian would be proud to see India's first 3D printed Post Office at Cambridge Layout, Bengaluru. A testament to our nation's innovation and progress, it also embodies the spirit of a self-reliant India. Compliments to those who have worked hard in ensuring the Post… pic.twitter.com/Y4TrW4nEhZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 18, 2023

Minister's visit to post office marred by protest

The Communications Minister’s visit to the new post office post-launch was marred by protests from supporters of Shanti Nagar MLA N A Haris who alleged that the local MLA was shown disrespect by not being invited to the function and not having his name printed on the invitation. They were dressed in black, blocked a portion of the road and raised slogans in support of Haris.

A top postal official, however, said, “Postal officials had gone in person to invite him on Thursday. His grouse was that he had been invited late for the function. He told us yesterday itself that a protest would be organised by his supporters. Moreover, only the minister’s name was printed on the invite. The name of the MP or top officials was not printed.”

The protest forced Vaishnaw to leave the venue immediately. “Many BJP workers were waiting with bouquets to meet the minister and have a brief chat with him. We are really disappointed with the behaviour of the Congress workers,” said a local BJP leader.

BENGALURU: India’s first post office building using 3D printing technology was declared open by Communications and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday at Cambridge Layout in the city. Built in just 43 days, the structure cost Rs 26 lakh to erect, which is 40% less than the conventional construction process. The built-up area of the post office is 1021 square feet with Larsen & Tourbo Limited constructing it under the technological guidance of IIT Madras.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking after launching it virtually from the General Post Office, Vaishnaw lauded the giant strides India has taken in new technology like the 4G, 5G and the Vande Bharat Express making full use of indigenous talent. “The noise level inside the Vande Bharat is 100 times less than that inside an aeroplane. While the Shinkansen (Japanese bullet train) takes 54 seconds to achieve an acceleration of 100 kmph, the Vande Bharat does it in 52 seconds,” he said. Chief Postmaster General S Rajendra Kumar billed the new technology as cost-effective and environment-friendly. Explaining the 3D construction process, he said there are two types involved. "One construction process involves printing of building elements at a manufacturing facility and assembling at site. The other process is to do the building construction on-site, as per the input design. The new PO building falls under the latter category," he said. Communications Min @AshwiniVaishnaw today launched India's first 3D printed Post Off building at Bengaluru's Cambridge Layout remotely frm GPO. Compl in record 43 days. Blr Cent MP @PCMohanMP, S Rajendra Kumar @CPMGKARNATAKA & Mani Santhanam @iitmadra present @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/t6XIvSxSOU — S. Lalitha (@Lolita_TNIE) August 18, 2023 Operations Head of L & T, South and East, George Abraham said the total digital workflow eliminates human error. “The construction cost involved is just 40% of the conventional construction method. Since it is a fully automated process, it assures excellent product quality and is sustainable,” he said. Elaborating on the construction technology, a release said, "A robotic printer deposits the concrete layer by layer as per the approved design. Special grade concrete which hardens quickly is used to ensure bonding between the layers for printing the structure." Later, fielding queries from newspersons, Vaishnaw assured that the Centre was committed to the implementation of the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project as soon as possible. On the Vande Bharat Express not touching the promised speed limit in Karnataka, the minister said that it would happen when the railway tracks are upgraded. Asked if next year’s election process was delaying the framing of rules for the personal data protection law introduced recently, the Information Technology Minister replied in the negative. Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan, Postmaster General, Bengaluru Region, L K Dash, and Dean of Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research, IIT Madras, Manu Santhanam were present. Every Indian would be proud to see India's first 3D printed Post Office at Cambridge Layout, Bengaluru. A testament to our nation's innovation and progress, it also embodies the spirit of a self-reliant India. Compliments to those who have worked hard in ensuring the Post… pic.twitter.com/Y4TrW4nEhZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 18, 2023 Minister's visit to post office marred by protest The Communications Minister’s visit to the new post office post-launch was marred by protests from supporters of Shanti Nagar MLA N A Haris who alleged that the local MLA was shown disrespect by not being invited to the function and not having his name printed on the invitation. They were dressed in black, blocked a portion of the road and raised slogans in support of Haris. A top postal official, however, said, “Postal officials had gone in person to invite him on Thursday. His grouse was that he had been invited late for the function. He told us yesterday itself that a protest would be organised by his supporters. Moreover, only the minister’s name was printed on the invite. The name of the MP or top officials was not printed.” The protest forced Vaishnaw to leave the venue immediately. “Many BJP workers were waiting with bouquets to meet the minister and have a brief chat with him. We are really disappointed with the behaviour of the Congress workers,” said a local BJP leader.