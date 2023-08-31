Woman passenger, associates attack auto driver, family, friend in Bengaluru's Hulimavu

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a birthday which R Raju would like to forget. The 40-year-old auto driver, his wife, son and friend were attacked by a woman and her two male accomplices in Hulimavu police station limits. The woman, who had hired his auto, refused to pay the fare. She then called her accomplices and started beating up Raju and his friend. Raju called his family, who arrived at the spot and were also attacked. The accused allegedly used pepper spray on the victims and damaged the autorickshaw.

Raju, a resident of Devarachikkanahalli, and his friend, 35-year-old Mohin of Mysuru, sustained grievous injuries. Raju lost a few teeth, while Mohin got around seven stitches on his hand. Raju’s wife Rajalakshmi, aged 31, and their 15-year-old son were attacked with pepper spray. Mother and son were treated as outpatients in a private hospital, while Raju is under treatment in a government hospital. Mohin returned to Mysuru after treatment.

The incident took place between 12.10 am and 1.30 am on Sunday, near the 2nd phase of BTM Layout 4th stage.

“It was my birthday and I was with my friend, Mohin. The woman, who appeared drunk, hired the auto to her house. As she was alone, I went with my friend to drop her off. After reaching her place, she went inside to get money. But she came out with two men who started hitting us with an iron rod. They attacked Mohin with a knife, snatched my mobile phone and damaged the auto. I took Mohin’s phone and called my family members as my house is just a kilometre from the spot. The accused even attacked my wife and son,” Raju told The New Indian Express.

As it was a medico-legal case, the hospital informed the police. “The woman and her two accomplices are yet to be arrested. They locked the house and fled. They were speaking in Tamil, and appear to be from Tamil Nadu. The accused are said to be under the influence of some substance,” said the police. A case of robbery and attempt to cause death or grievous hurt was registered against the unidentified woman and her associates. Further investigations are on.

