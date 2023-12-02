Think beyond Bengaluru to scale up business: KDEM CEO Sanjeev Gupta

Arshitha Raj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: There are real efforts afoot to bring business and technology to different parts of Karnataka. To accentuate this, local industries are designing the strategy to develop clusters beyond Bengaluru so that the state’s aspirations to contribute $300 billion to the economy can be fulfilled, said KDEM CEO Sanjeev Gupta, at a session ‘Finding Boundary Hitters - Beyond Bengaluru’.

“As part of the Beyond Bengaluru Mission, we’ve helped create and set up operations of over 47 companies in 24 months in Mysuru, Hubballi, Belagavi, Dharwad and Mangaluru clusters,” he added. The discussion was centred around boosting innovations ideated by students, youth and women across Karnataka.

There was also a demonstration of a ‘light writer pen’, developed by six students from a government school in Kittur. Ventana Ventures founding general partner Shylaja Rao said, “Several companies are keen on developing games in Tier-II and III cities. We aim to collaborate with them to create a network of startup ecosystems, to fund and support them.”

