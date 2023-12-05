Home Cities Bengaluru

No passport renewal if facing criminal case: Karnataka HC

While the proceedings were pending before the sessions court in Tumakuru, Srinivasa made an application for re-issuance of the passport.

Published: 05th December 2023 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka High Court on Monday upheld an endorsement by the Regional Passport Office to decline re-issuance of passport with a validity of 10 years to a petitioner whose criminal case is pending before the sessions court.

Justice M Nagaprasanna while hearing a petition by Santhosh Beejadi Srinivasa, whose criminal case is pending before the sessions court, specifically said that nowhere in the rules under the Passports Act was it indicated that a separate yardstick could be applied to ignore the criminal case pending against the petitioner for issuance or renewal/reissue of a passport.

“The rules cannot be rendered flexible to such circumstances by a stroke of a pen or a fiat of this court in the exercise of its jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution of India. As long as Section 6(2)(f) stares at any application, be it for fresh passport, renewal or re-issuance, such application cannot be directed to be granted diluting the rigour of Section 6(2)(f),” the court said. 

The High Court, however, said the petitioner could approach the sessions court where a criminal case was pending against him, and seek issuance of a short-validity passport, but the sessions court should consider such application strictly in consonance with the act.  

The passport was issued to the petitioner Srinivasa on April 11, 2014, which was valid up to April 10, 2024. During this period, the petitioner  got embroiled in a crime registered for offences punishable under Sections 302, 201, 120-B and 182 read with 34 of the IPC, over the death of his mother. He was accused number 2 and his father and wife were accused number 1 and 3. 

While the proceedings were pending before the sessions court in Tumakuru, Srinivasa made an application for re-issuance of the passport. But the Regional Passport Office declined his application on account of the pending criminal case, which led to the petitioner moving the High Court.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka HC passport renewal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp