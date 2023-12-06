Home Cities Bengaluru

KR Puram, Whitefield railway stations to get facelift

Detailing the achievements of the division in the last one year, Mohan said it recorded its highest ever freight revenue for a single month in November, at Rs 24.22 crore.

Published: 06th December 2023

BENGALURU: Railway stations on the outskirts of Bengaluru are all set to see a facelift under the ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme’, said Divisional Railway Manager Yogesh Mohan. Bangarpet, Kengeri, Krishnarajapuram, Mandya, Channapatna, Hosur, Hindupur, Kuppam, Malur, Ramanagaram, Tumakuru and Whitefield figure among the 15 stations to be modernised, said an official release. 

Taking part in the third meeting of the Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC) of the Bengaluru Division on Monday, the DRM said, “The Goods Sheds at Kyatasandra, Nidvanda, Penukonda and Whitefield are proposed to be upgraded with facilities, such as fencing, shelter, merchant room, canteen for workers and restroom.” 

Detailing the achievements of the division in the last one year, Mohan said it recorded its highest ever freight revenue for a single month in November, at Rs 24.22 crore. “The division has recorded a total freight revenue of Rs 173.17 crore till date in the current year,” he specified.

Many firsts were recorded by the division this year, the DRM said. “New traffic in the form of petroleum and petroleum products in April 2023 has commenced. So far, 63 rakes have been loaded, fetching a revenue of Rs 9.33 crore. In October, it loaded tractors for the first time from Doddaballapur to Kanakpura in Rajasthan,” Mohan said.

Up to November 2023, it loaded 515 rakes, a growth of 46 per cent over the same period last year. Automobile transportation through trains too was booming. “The division has loaded 430 rakes till November 2023, which is 35 per cent more compared to the corresponding period of the last year,” he said.
 

