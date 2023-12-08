Home Cities Bengaluru

Thieves try to rob ATM using gas cutter, notes burnt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Currency notes worth over Rs 4 lakh stored in an ATM kiosk were partially destroyed after a duo reportedly attempted to break the ATM using a gas cutter in Nelamangala on Wednesday. The police said the incident happened at 1.50 am at the ATM located in Arasinakunte village of Nelamangala. 

The masked duo attempted to cut the ATM which had Rs 32 lakh stored using a gas cutter machine. The bank officials, who got to know of the incident though CCTV camera, informed the local bank personnel and the localities residing in the apartment, who rushed to the ATM. 

The accused duo fled the spot seconds before the residents and officials reached leaving behind a gas cutter at the ATM. “It is suspected that the currency was destroyed as the miscreants used gas cutting machine which ignites sparks,” the police added. The Nelamangala Town police have registered a case and are yet to arrest the accused.

