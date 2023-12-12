Elderly couple killed at home on city outskirts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An elderly couple was reportedly murdered at their house in Sulibele on the outskirts of the city. Property dispute is said to be the reason behind the murder, and the couple’s son is the prime suspect.

Police identified the victims as Ramakrishnappa (70), and his wife Muniramakka (65). They were killed on Saturday at their residence in Valmiki Nagar. The couple had four daughters and a son, who had moved out of the house after his marriage about 17 years ago.

On Sunday morning, one of the daughters, Shakuntala, called them to enquire about their health but did not get a response. Shakuntala went to see her parents in the evening and saw the house door latched from the outside. She noticed her parents’ footwear outside the door. When she peeped through the window, she found the aged couple lying dead in a pool of blood. Ramakrishnappa’s body was near the door, while his wife’s body was in the kitchen.

Police said the killers has hit the couple on their heads with an iron rod. “The couple owned a two-acre parcel of land and a few sites in Sulibele area. They had told their son to distribute the property equally among all siblings,” police said, adding that the couple’s son is being questioned in connection with the case.

The police shifted the bodies to MVJ Hospital mortuary for postmortem, and an investigation into the case is under way. Sulibele police registered a case.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: An elderly couple was reportedly murdered at their house in Sulibele on the outskirts of the city. Property dispute is said to be the reason behind the murder, and the couple’s son is the prime suspect. Police identified the victims as Ramakrishnappa (70), and his wife Muniramakka (65). They were killed on Saturday at their residence in Valmiki Nagar. The couple had four daughters and a son, who had moved out of the house after his marriage about 17 years ago. On Sunday morning, one of the daughters, Shakuntala, called them to enquire about their health but did not get a response. Shakuntala went to see her parents in the evening and saw the house door latched from the outside. She noticed her parents’ footwear outside the door. When she peeped through the window, she found the aged couple lying dead in a pool of blood. Ramakrishnappa’s body was near the door, while his wife’s body was in the kitchen.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Police said the killers has hit the couple on their heads with an iron rod. “The couple owned a two-acre parcel of land and a few sites in Sulibele area. They had told their son to distribute the property equally among all siblings,” police said, adding that the couple’s son is being questioned in connection with the case. The police shifted the bodies to MVJ Hospital mortuary for postmortem, and an investigation into the case is under way. Sulibele police registered a case. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp