Karnataka millet farmers may get cash incentives

BENGALURU: In a move to boost millet cultivation and address the challenges posed by drought in Karnataka, state Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy said that there is a proposal before the State Government to provide cash incentives to farmers cultivating millets. Speaking at the 'Millets In My Plate' event at Mount Carmel College, organised as part of the upcoming international conference on millets, the minister emphasised the state's commitment to promoting millets. Stressing the nutritional benefits associated with the grain, Cheluvarayaswamy urged the youth to incorporate millets into their diet. Drawing attention to Millet's role in modern cuisine, he encouraged students to make healthy and mindful choices. Addressing the students, Agriculture Commissioner YS Patil highlighted the versatility of millets, emphasising their ability to thrive in adverse agricultural conditions, with crops in approximately 48 lakh hectares reported as damaged. Agriculture Secretary V Anbukumar emphasised the historical significance of millets as a staple food and called upon the youth to actively participate in promoting the grain for a healthier and sustainable future. To lead the event, a panel discussion was conducted at the college to explore various aspects of cereal consumption and its impact on daily dietary habits.