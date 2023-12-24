Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru Metro restarts stalled work  

Work on readying the caps has begun on the four piers. Police told BMRCL that Syed Fayaz, who damaged the reinforcement with waste oil, also has other FIRs

Published: 24th December 2023

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Following a report in TNIE on Friday (December 22) on stalled Metro construction work headlined ‘Metro work stalled as ‘real’ land owner pours waste oil on pillar’, work resumed after five days on Saturday. BMRCL Director, Projects and Planning D Radhakrishna Reddy, told TNIE, “BMRCL MD Anjum Parwez apprised Police Commissioner B Dayananda about the damage to the property and need for security to continue work.

The top cop directed Mahadevapura police to provide security & inspector Praveen Babu facilitated it.” Police told BMRCL that Syed Fayaz, who damaged the reinforcement with waste oil, also has other FIRs, Reddy said. 

Work on readying the caps has begun on the four piers. When asked if the damaged pier cap had to be replaced, Reddy said, “The oil from the steel reinforcement bars will be cleaned using special construction chemicals.

